Huntington National Bank Makes New $64,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL stock opened at $79.92 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $84.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.24.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.