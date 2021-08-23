Huntington National Bank Purchases 311 Shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $56.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.27. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

