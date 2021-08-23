Huntington National Bank Purchases 666 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Huntington National Bank grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 28.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ABB were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ABB by 186.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ABB by 145.8% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ABB during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in ABB by 2,344.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $37.62 on Monday. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABB. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.28.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

