Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to report sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year sales of $7.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.14 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of Huntsman stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,636,000 after purchasing an additional 907,578 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 672.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,400 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 166.2% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 40,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 1.4% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 274,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 25.5% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

