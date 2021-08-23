Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,700 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 52,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 74,394 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 216.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,894.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $597,729. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BWXT opened at $55.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.31 and a 1 year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

