Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $940,000 Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CE opened at $153.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.42. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

