Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.14% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HZO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarineMax from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $48.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.66. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.49. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $666.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

