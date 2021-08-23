Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.89.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $182.50 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $187.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.