Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 66,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,076,879 shares.The stock last traded at $7.13 and had previously closed at $6.61.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
