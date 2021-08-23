Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 66,072 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,076,879 shares.The stock last traded at $7.13 and had previously closed at $6.61.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.01.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $27.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

