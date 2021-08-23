Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hydro One from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.29.

Hydro One stock opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.57. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $20.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

