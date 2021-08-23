HyperDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.03 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $9.02 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00057909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00015825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00050743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.00825850 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002077 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (CRYPTO:HDAO) is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,725,479 coins. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

