Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Icosavax in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICVX opened at $34.60 on Monday. Icosavax has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

