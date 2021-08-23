IFP Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 96.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 121,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 51,052 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $73.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.96. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.61.

