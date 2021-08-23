IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,117 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 258.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

