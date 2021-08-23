IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Stake Raised by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 171,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $19,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 70.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,372,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,302 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 60.5% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,024,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,300 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 43.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,060,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,283 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 2,521.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,782,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in IHS Markit by 421.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,297,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,611,000 after buying an additional 1,049,106 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INFO traded up $1.11 on Monday, hitting $119.21. 2,296,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,536. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.55.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total transaction of $1,659,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock worth $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

