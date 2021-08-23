IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Price Reaches $0.0009

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 23rd. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market cap of $880,923.63 and $60,282.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

