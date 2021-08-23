Illuvium (ILV) Market Capitalization Hits $319.12 Million

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for $502.69 or 0.01012771 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Illuvium has a total market cap of $319.12 million and $21.65 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00056010 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00129848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00160816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,676.12 or 1.00083346 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.81 or 0.01006970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.27 or 0.06888855 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Illuvium Coin Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 634,834 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

