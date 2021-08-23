IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.25

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.25 and last traded at $49.25, with a volume of 108 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMI from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6414 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

IMI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

