Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.03

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 20087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.
Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 6.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 177,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 9.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 156.8% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 85.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 800,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after buying an additional 369,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.
Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)
Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.
