Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.03

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.03 and last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 20087 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Separately, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 6.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 177,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in Infosys during the second quarter worth about $264,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 9.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 156.8% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 28,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 17,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 85.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 800,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,969,000 after buying an additional 369,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

