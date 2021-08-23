Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys Shares of 88,238 ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 88,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 78.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 49,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,064,389. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.52.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAC shares. Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

