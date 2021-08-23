Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $24.51 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,837 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.3% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.54. 387,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,344,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

