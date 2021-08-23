Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 210 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned 0.16% of Globe Life worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Globe Life by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,769.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 30,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.05, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,350 shares of company stock worth $6,501,205. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GL traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.39 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.09. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on GL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

