Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 6,445 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,445 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Getty Realty worth $8,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Getty Realty by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 113,394 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Getty Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $13,108,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter worth about $2,154,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GTY shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GTY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,644. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

