Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Ingevity stock opened at $77.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

