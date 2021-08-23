Insider Selling: Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Director Sells $60,605.52 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Director John P. Tague sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $60,605.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,966.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $115.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.50. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.67.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 683.02%. Analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $537,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,232,000 after purchasing an additional 131,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

