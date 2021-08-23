Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Sells 560 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total transaction of $89,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CorVel stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $163.00.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in CorVel by 8.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

