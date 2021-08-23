Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Sells 560 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) CEO Michael G. Combs sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.43, for a total transaction of $89,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
CorVel stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $163.00.
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.
About CorVel
CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV
Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.