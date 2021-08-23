Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Sells $547,440.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $547,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $25.55 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $263.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,782,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 739,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 24,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after purchasing an additional 51,111 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 509,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 83,535 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 414,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.