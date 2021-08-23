Insider Selling: The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Sells $547,440.00 in Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $547,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $25.55 on Monday. The Liberty Braves Group has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $263.50 million, a PE ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.92.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $216.00 million for the quarter.
About The Liberty Braves Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
