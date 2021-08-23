Insider Selling: Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Sells $45,500.00 in Stock

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total value of $45,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,534,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,000.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 75,000 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 146,465 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $186,010.55.

On Thursday, June 10th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 185,229 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $233,388.54.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $394,146.60.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 66,285 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total value of $84,181.95.

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.65.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Timber Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a negative net margin of 139.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. Its initial focus on developing non-systemic treatments for rare dermatologic diseases, including congenital ichthyosis, tuberous sclerosis complex, and localized scleroderma.

