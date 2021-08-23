Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Sells $591,920.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $591,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,382 shares in the company, valued at $88,964,244.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ryan Pape also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $677,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $681,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $680,160.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $641,680.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $670,800.00.

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.57. XPEL, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58 and a beta of 2.42.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPEL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in XPEL by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Amundi bought a new position in XPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in XPEL by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.17% of the company’s stock.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

