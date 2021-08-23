Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Sells $183,608.23 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.79, for a total value of $183,608.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,975,621.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aimee Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Aimee Johnson sold 12,036 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.89, for a total value of $1,370,780.04.

Shares of Z opened at $96.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $79.08 and a one year high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Z has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

