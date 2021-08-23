Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Sells $89,254.50 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $89,254.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ Z opened at $96.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.08 and a fifty-two week high of $208.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 165.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

