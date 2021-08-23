Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insperity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion. Insperity posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insperity will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insperity.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSP. Truist increased their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

NYSE:NSP traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,648. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. Insperity has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $106.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $191,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,018. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Insperity by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Insperity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 115,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 14.4% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 547,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,816,000 after buying an additional 68,789 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insperity (NSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.