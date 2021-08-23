Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.7% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.83. 369,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,159,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $214.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.08. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.