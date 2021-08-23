Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “

Get Intellinetics alerts:

INLX stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Intellinetics has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39.

Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Intellinetics had a positive return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellinetics will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellinetics Company Profile

Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellinetics (INLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.