Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Intellinetics, Inc. is a content services software company. Its flagship platform consists of IntelliCloud(TM). The company serves health and human services, education and law enforcement sector. Intellinetics, Inc.is based in Columbus, Ohio. “
INLX stock opened at $4.41 on Friday. Intellinetics has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.39.
Intellinetics Company Profile
Intellinetics, Inc engages in the provision of document services and software solutions to private and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Document Management and Document Conversion. The Document Management segment allows customers to capture and manage all documents across operations such as scanned hard-copy documents and all digital documents including those from Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audio, video and emails.
