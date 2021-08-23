Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

IPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares cut Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$20.00 price objective on Inter Pipeline and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.59.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of IPL traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$20.05. 798,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,626. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$20.17. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$11.23 and a 12 month high of C$21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.