Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.84.

ICPT stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $431.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. Analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 128,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,373,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 77,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

