Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives $39.95 Average Target Price from Analysts

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.95.

A number of research firms have commented on IFSPF. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$20.71 price target (down previously from C$63.50) on shares of Interfor in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their target price on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Interfor from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Interfor alerts:

OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.18. Interfor has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.