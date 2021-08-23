Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.95

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 31392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0524 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on July 19, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.