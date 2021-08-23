Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CAE (CAE)

CAE (NYSE: CAE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – CAE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/12/2021 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2021 – CAE was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

6/29/2021 – CAE had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CAE traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.01. 9,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,329. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.81. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.22.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CAE by 4.9% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in CAE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in CAE by 1.2% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 39,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in CAE by 6.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in CAE by 2.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

