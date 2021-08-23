Investment (LON:INV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Investment (LON:INV) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Investment stock opened at GBX 309 ($4.04) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 306.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.75 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67. Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 252 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 316 ($4.13).

About Investment

The Investment Company plc is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed Fiske Plc. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The Investment Co plc was formed in 1868 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

