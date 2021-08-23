Iowa State Bank Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $358,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $101.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.74. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.84 and a 1 year high of $102.15.

