iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iqiyi Inc. provides online entertainment service. The Company offer movies, television dramas, variety shows and other video contents. Iqiyi Inc is based in Haidian, China. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. OTR Global raised iQIYI from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CLSA upgraded iQIYI from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the second quarter worth $62,000. 37.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

