iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CVD)

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of TSE CVD traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$18.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$17.14 and a twelve month high of C$19.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.67.

