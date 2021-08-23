iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 569,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,807 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $29,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,685,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,300,000 after acquiring an additional 628,478 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 653.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 614,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,515,000 after buying an additional 532,871 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,397,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,671,000 after buying an additional 522,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,858,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,322,000 after buying an additional 309,877 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,182,000.

NASDAQ ISTB opened at $51.23 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

