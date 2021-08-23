iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.36. 1,179,176 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.41.

