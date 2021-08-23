iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 565,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,562 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 1.9% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $59,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLUE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $248,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $104.36. 1,179,176 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.