iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,359 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $14,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

ACWI stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,205. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.32. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $103.77.

