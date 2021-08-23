iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 99,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,123,552 shares.The stock last traded at $85.22 and had previously closed at $84.02.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.41.

Get iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 67,463 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,850,000 after buying an additional 178,912 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.