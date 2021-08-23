iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $96,012,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

