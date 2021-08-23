iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,012,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,976,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,337.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,259,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $49.50 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

